Local Veterans Groups Proposing Designated Space In Bryan City Cemetery’s New Addition

An addition at the Bryan city cemetery could include an area for veterans.

But a proposal from four local veterans organization was postponed by the Bryan cemeteries board until their next quarterly meeting on October 22.

Since then, Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson notified WTAW News the proposal will be discussed during the council’s next meeting on August 11.

The agenda for the July 23 cemeteries board meeting included an item titled “discussion regarding a designated veterans area”.

The proposal, introduced by Benito Vallejo of the Brazos Valley Marine Corps League, was requesting one acre of land to reserve for 1,000 veterans.

Parks department employees stopped Vallejo because the agenda did not include public comments.

The reference to the agenda item of “discussion regarding a designated veterans area” was supposed to come from the parks and recreation director. But because the director was absent, the board tabled the item until their October meeting.

Vallejo and representatives of Bryan American Legion post 159 and the local chapters of Vietnam War veterans and Wreaths Across America requested to be on the October agenda.

Board chairwoman Pam Edgerley and member Dan Beto, who were interested in hearing Vallejo’s presentation, apologized to the representatives of the veterans organizations and directed parks department employees at the meeting to ensure the future appearance.

Representatives of four local veterans organizations wanted to speak. And at least two board members wanted to hear the proposal. But parks department employees blocked public comments because that was not the agenda.

The parks department operations manager, Marcus Walker, said this was a positive project for the cemetery and it appeared to have support from city executives.

