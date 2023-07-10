Local Reaction To Texas Government Leaders Reaching A Compromise On A Property Tax Reform Plan

Texas voters will make the final decision whether to accept an $18 billion dollar property tax relief package.

The proposal was announced Monday by the lieutenant governor and house speaker and has the endorsement of the governor.

State leaders expect a final vote later this week on what will be a proposed constitutional amendment.

According to the joint statement from Dan Patrick and Dade Phelan, $12 billion dollars in state money will be spent to reduce school district property taxes.

The homestead exemption increases to $100,000 dollars.

For non homestead properties valued at up to five million dollars, there will be a 20 percent reduction in the assessed valuation for three years.

And there will be undisclosed savings on the franchise tax for small businesses.

Statement issued to WTAW News from state representative John Raney of Bryan:

Reducing property tax has been a goal since the beginning of session last January. There is at this time no introduced bill. There is agreement between parties in the Senate and House to increase the homestead exemption from $40,000.00 to $100,000.00. Savings on the franchise tax for small businesses and on residential and commercial properties properties valued under $5 million utilizing a 20% circuit breaker program. I need to learn more about this part of the legislation. It is my understanding that the House will be filing the HJR (constitutional amendment) and the Senate will file the enabling legislation.

Statement issued to WTAW News from state representative Kyle Kacal of College Station:

Today, Lt. Governor Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan announced that an agreement had been reached on proposed legislation that would deliver an historic $18 billion property tax cut. Highlights include:

· Over $12 billion to be spent on reducing the school property tax rate for all homeowners and business properties.

· A $100,000 homestead exemption for homeowners.

· Non-homesteaded properties valued at $5 million and under, including residential and commercial, will receive a 20% circuit breaker on appraised values as a 3-year pilot; and

· Savings on the franchise tax for small businesses and the creation of newly elected positions on local appraisal boards.

I’m proud of the perseverance and hard work that both the House and Senate have put forth to provide meaningful property tax relief to our homeowners and businesses, ensuring that the state of Texas continues to be a great place to live.

Statement issued by state senator Charles Schwertner of Georgetown, whose district includes Brazos, Robertson, Madison, Leon, Milam, Walker, Freestone, Limestone, San Jacinto, Bastrop, and Williamson counties:

A major step forward for Texans! There is an agreement on the largest property tax relief plan in state history increasing the homestead exemption and lowering M&O tax rates. I look forward to voting for this sweeping legislation and will always fight to reduce the tax burden for all Texans.