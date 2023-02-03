Local Reaction To A Call To Waive Penalties And Fees For Late Property Tax Payments

The Texas agriculture commissioner issued a news release calling on property tax collecting entities to waive penalties and interest for those who were not able to make payments by Tuesday’s deadline.

Sid Miller made the request due to the current winter storm.

Brazos County tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe says that requires legislative action.

Miller’s news release stated that any taxing entity that refused to waive penalties and interest for 30 days would result in his asking the governor to add this an emergency item for immediate action in the legislature. Roe says if that happens, she hopes county officials will be at the table.

In Brazos County, the January 31 deadline applied to those making payments in full instead of taking the option of making split payments.

