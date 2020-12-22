Local Police Making Traffic Stops Leads To Arrests On Multiple Drug Charges

A College Station police sergeant who discovered a man asleep in his car at the intersection of Texas and Holleman last weekend led to the driver’s arrest on eight charges. According to the arrest report, 21 year old Raphael Kelley of College Station was charged with DWI and possessing marijuana and THC products that he was planning to take to a house party. That led to a search of Kelley’s residence, where officers found more marijuana and THC, along with LSD, hydrocodone, and psychedelic mushrooms. Kelley is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $75,000 dollars on those charges, along with illegal possession of a gun. The arrest reports indicated officers seized almost three pounds of THC products and one pound of marijuana.

The driver of a SUV stopped by a Bryan police officer for driving at night without headlights and stopping past the stop line is arrested on charges of selling cocaine and possessing marijuana. According to the arrest report, 21 year old Shawn Sanchez Jr., who told the officer he was unemployed, had more than 16 hundred dollars in various denominations. Sanchez is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $12,000 dollars.