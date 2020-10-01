Local Police Encouraging National Night Out Participation

Bryan and College Station police departments are encouraging residents to participate in National Night Out on Tuesday, October 6th.

However, there are additional safety guidelines this year due to coronavirus.

Safety guidelines:

Remember social distancing! Keep at least 6 feet of distance between members of your household and those of another household.

We ask that there be no food at the party and don’t share food or beverages between households.

Wash your hands and/or sanitize often!

Refrain from participating in activities or games with neighbors from other households.

We recommend the gathering be with your immediate neighbors in your block. Do not host a party for the entire neighborhood.

We do not recommend large HOA style block parties, festivals, or cookouts. Please limit your gathering to your immediate neighbors

Please, do not participate in National Night Out activities if you are sick or feel unwell, or if you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for, or been diagnosed with, COVID-19.

Please wear a mask and adhere to all state guidelines.

College Station police officer Tristen Lopez says this is a great opportunity to get back to the roots of National Night Out.

“The way that it started was turn on your porch lights, come outside and meet your neighbors, have a cookout in the front of your yard so you can wave at your neighbors, have your conversations at a distance,” says Lopez.

Lopez says you can still request a CSPD officer to come by your residence for a brief visit.

College Station residents can click HERE for more information about NNO.

Bryan residents can click HERE for more information about NNO.

