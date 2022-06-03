Local Non Profit Assisting Young Adults Aging Out Of Foster Care Gets The Attention Of The College Station City Council

College Station city council members decide to hold a future workshop about the continued effort of a local non profit agency to create transitional housing for 18 to 25 year olds who age out of the foster care system.

At the council’s last meeting, the board president of Unlimited Potential, Jacque Flagg, said they are working with young adults who spend their teenage years in group housing.

Mayor Karl Mooney received support to continue discussing how the city can financially support the project.

In May of last year, the council approved allowing staff to review a more than $2 million dollar loan application from Unlimited Potential.

Flagg reported at the last council meeting that the board will have to decide whether they convert 50 units of a closed nursing home on Anderson Street into 25 apartments or demolish and build something new, because the cost is similar.

Flagg says revenue to pay the loan would come from federal government housing vouchers. But she brought up the red tape to qualify and use vouchers.

