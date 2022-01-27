Local Man Goes To Jail For the 25th Time On A Charge Of Assaulting A Woman Inside A Vehicle

A motorist and passenger call 9-1-1 to report a man in the car behind them was hitting a woman with a closed fist.

That led College Station police sending a local man to the Brazos County jail for the 25th time in 15 years.

33 year old Joel Deleon is held in lieu of bonds totaling $184,000 dollars.

Deleon’s latest arrest is on a charge of family violence assault with prior convictions.

According to the College Station police report, Deleon lived with the victim for about two months.

The victim received medical treatment for her injuries.

Online records also show Deleon is awaiting 13 trials on felony and misdemeanor criminal charges from incidents dating back to April of 2021.