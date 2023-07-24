Local Law Enforcement Hosting A Four Day Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser For Special Olympics

A summertime tradition for local law enforcement is working their annual Special Olympics fundraiser, Tip-A-Cop.

Bryan police lieutenant Jason James, promoting the event on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, says so many officers want to be involved is that you will find them at Texas Roadhouse in College Station Monday through Thursday from three until ten p.m.

Police, sheriff’s, constables, and state agencies are represented from Brazos, Grimes, Burleson, Madison, and Waller counties.

There is a theme each night….Monday featuring kids, Tuesday the Aggies, Wednesday cops and robbers, and Thursday recognizing the statewide Tip-A-Cop event.

James says their goal is reaching the $50,000 dollar mark that has been hit each of the last two years.

Click below for comments from Jason James, visiting with Chelsea Reber on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.