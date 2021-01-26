Local Law Enforcement at Inauguration Day

About 70 law enforcement officers from Brazos County traveled to Washington D.C. last week to serve as security during Inauguration Day.

Assistant Chief of Support Services Edward Costello, one of eight Texas A&M police officers who attended, also worked Barack Obama’s ceremonies in 2009 and 2013.

“We are peacefully transitioning our government from one administration to the next. The secret service and the metropolitan police department in D.C. are not able to do this all by themselves. They have to have help and the fact that they are able to receive help from other law enforcement agencies throughout the country, it’s really neat to be a part of it,” said Costello.

Costello says preparation for Joe Biden’s swearing-in was more extensive due to COVID-19 testing and daily health screenings. The capitol riots, which occurred just days before, were also a cause for concern.

“Anticipating that there may be additional issues, there was a lot of preparation that was done, and it was all handled very well and everything went very smoothly,” said Costello.

Costello says due to coronavirus and extra security, far fewer spectators were in the area than in years past.

