Local Hospital CEO’s Talk About Patient Capacity During A B/CS “Chamber Chat”

Guests at this week’s Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce “Chamber Chat” virtual meeting were the chief executives of the twin cities two largest hospitals.

Questions asked of chamber board chairman Phil Shackelford to Jason Jennings of Baylor Scott & White and Theron Park of CHI-St. Joseph included dealing with hospital capacity during the pandemic.

All three also gave repeated thanks to health care employees for their work during the pandemic.

Click below for comments from the July 14, 2020 Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce “Chamber Chat” virtual meeting.

