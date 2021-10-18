Local DWI Arrests During The Weekend Include Two At The Same Location And Two Involving Fast Drivers

Local DWI arrests during the weekend include two at the same location and two that began as traffic stops for speeding.

A College Station fire department engine was struck early Sunday morning by a pickup driven by an accused drunk driver. CSFD reports the engine from station four is still in service after sustaining minor trim and paint damage. College Station police reports no one was injured after the pickup struck the parked fire engine on Raymond Stotzer Parkway at the Harvey Mitchell Parkway interchange. The driver of the pickup, 38 year old Ralph Velasquez of Bryan, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $6,000 dollars on charges of DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The fire engine was parked at 3:30 in the morning to protect those involved in another crash involving an accused drunk driver. According to that CSPD arrest report, a SUV was seen going east in the westbound lanes. The driver told police he had a tire blow out and the SUV hit a guard rail. 30 year old William Hopkins of College Station is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond on a DWI charge with two children under the age of 15 in the vehicle.

A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy was able to stop a car that was clocked at 122 miles per hour on Highway 21 near Highway 47 Sunday at 4:40 in the morning. After failing field sobriety tests, 18 year old Coy Castaneda of Caldwell was arrested for DWI. He is out of jail after posting a $3,000 dollar bond.

A Texas A&M police officer sees a car accelerate from him at such a high rate of speed Sunday afternoon that white smoke was seen from the car. The car was clocked on University going 72 in a 45 zone. According to the UPD arrest report, when the driver was asked for his license, he gave the officer a one dollar bill. After failing field sobriety tests, the driver took breath alcohol tests that measured more than two and half times the legal limit at point .221 and .226. That led to the arrest of 26 year old Daniel Banuelos of Bryan on charges of DWI with an alcohol sample over .15 and driving with an invalid license with two prior convictions. As of Monday afternoon, he remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 dollars.