Local Court Cases Involving Two College Station Men In The Brazos County Jail

A College Station man admits in Brazos County district court this week to stabbing a man in February 2021, then in January 2022 breaking into two vehicles and in separate cases stealing nine drivers licenses, four debit or credit cards, and two social security cards. Court records show 21 year old Travis Carruthers was sentenced to a total of two years in prison. The court documents do not show Carruthers was ordered to pay any restitution. Jail records show Carruthers was arrested April 3 on three new charges of credit or debit card abuse, which took place in December 2021.

A College Station man wanted on seven arrest warrants tells College Station police he has been hiding for several months. The CSPD arrest report states 9-1-1 dispatchers received a text message giving the location of 31 year old Melvin Moseby. He was caught following a two hour search by CSPD officers. Moseby is accused of violating probation in four felony court cases where he admitted to property crimes and possessing a controlled substance. He is also awaiting trial in a new felony drug case. And he was arrested on three warrants from Bryan municipal court.