Local Court Cases Includes One Man Accused Of Violating Probation And Another Admitting To Choking A Woman

The Brazos County district attorney’s office accuses a Bryan man of violating probation by letting the battery run out on his ankle monitor more than 100 times. A hearing to determine whether 21 year old Monterrius Miles goes to jail for three misdemeanor crimes is scheduled for February 15. Miles was arrested February 2, but was released after posting more bond money. That’s after a motion by the DA’s office to revoke Miles’s bond was denied. According to court documents, Miles is accused of violating curfew more than 200 times.

A Navasota man with three convictions of family violence assault in Grimes County admits to choking a woman in Bryan. A plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office includes a ten year prison sentence. But 52 year old Orlando Lerma could be released in four months, depending on his conduct during what is known as shock probation. Lerma pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman in September 2021. The plea agreement also includes Lerma not having contact with the victim for the rest of his life. The deal also covers guilty pleas for resisting arrest in that case, violating a protection order last May, and drunk driving in December 2017.