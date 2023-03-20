Local Cattle Company Owner Is Sued By A Pilot Who Made An Emergency Landing Where Cattle Was Located

The pilot of the airplane that made an emergency landing near Easterwood Airport last December claims in a lawsuit that he was been blocked from removing the plane.

The pilot, who also owns the private aircraft, accuses Bryan mayor Bobby Gutierrez of blocking access since the emergency landing December 27.

The lawsuit seeks up to $250,000 dollars in damages and the return of the aircraft.

As of the afternoon of March 20, Gutierrez has not filed an answer to the lawsuit.

Last week, Gutierrez’s lawyer issued a statement (see the original story below for a link) saying that his client made several attempts to coordinate the removal of the plane.

Gutierrez, who had cattle on the land at the time of the landing, is seeking at least $269,000 dollars from the pilot because the landing prevented the collection of embryos from cattle that were artificially inseminated.

The land, owned by the Bryan Business Council, was leased by a company hired by Gutierrez to conduct the embryo procedure.

The pilot states that Gutierrez, quoting the lawsuit, “repeatedly represented that he owns or otherwise controls the subject property.”

Gutierrez’s lawyer claims the pilot could have landed at the airport but chose not to.

According to the business council, the pilot has until March 25 (2023)20 to remove the plane.

Original story, March 17, 2023:

A cattle company owned by the mayor of Bryan wants more than a quarter million dollars from the pilot of a private plane who made an emergency landing last December where his cattle were located.

A lawyer representing Bobby Gutierrez and his La Pistola cattle company issued a statement that the pilot had the option of making an emergency landing at Easterwood Airport. Instead, the pilot demonstrated what the attorney described was negligent conduct by landing the plane in a field with cowboys and cattle.

The cowboys stopped to assist the pilot, which interrupted the collection of embryos from cattle that were artificially insemination. That resulted in the cattle company losing more than $269,000 dollars.

Gutierrez hopes to resolve the financial dispute in an amicable and fair manner. The statement also says Gutierrez and the cattle company never held the plane hostage to collect money.

As previously reported, the land is owned by the Bryan Business Council (BBC) and was leased to a College Station cattle genetics company that was hired by Gutierrez. The BBC previously issued a statement that they were unaware that Gutierrez had cattle on the property where the plane landed. The BBC originally wanted the plane removed by March 16, but has extended the deadline to March 25.

