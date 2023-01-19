Local Cattle Company Employee Arrested For Stealing Cattle

This week’s sale at the Brazos Valley Livestock Commission included an arrest on a charge of stealing eight head of cattle.

The Brazos County sheriff’s office was contacted by the Texas Southwest Cattle Raisers Association, which forwarded concerns that cattle that was delivered on Monday were stolen.

One of the red flags from the livestock commission according to the sheriff’s arrest report. was that the suspect’s address came back to an abandoned warehouse once used by the former Sears store south of the mall.

The man who was arrested, 30 year old Zachary Lindsey of College Station, worked for the company where the cattle was stolen.

Lindsey denied stealing the animals according to the arrest report.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Lindsey remained jailed in lieu of an $8,000 dollar bond.