Local Arrests On Multiple Warrants And For Pulling A Fire Alarm Inside A Northgate District Bar

A Bryan woman has been in jail since last Thursday on warrants in five Brazos County district court criminal cases. Felony indictments against 38 year old Jacquelyne Martinez includes using a stolen drivers license to rent a cargo van in College Station and using a credit card from a customer at a local hotel to make two charges with a ride sharing company. Martinez was also arrested on seven warrants from Bryan municipal court on charges of misdemeanor theft, driving without insurance, and five counts of possessing drug paraphernalia. Martinez is held in lieu of bonds totaling $70,000 dollars.

A College Station man is out of jail following his weekend arrest for making a false fire alarm and being held for immigration authorities. 25 year old Armando Colina-Rojas told College Station police officers according to the arrest report that he was “pretty sure” that he did not pull the alarm at a Northgate bar. Surveillance video from the Corner Bar and Grill showed him pushing the alarm for several seconds before walking away Saturday just before 1:30 in the morning. CSPD and fire department units responded to the alarm. Rojas, who was found next door eating pizza, was described as being highly intoxicated and having a finger that was bleeding on the hand that was used to pull the alarm. He was released from jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.