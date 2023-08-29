Local Arrests On Family Violence Charges

College Station police responding to gunfire last Thursday morning (August 24) resulted in an arrest of charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child. The CSPD arrest report says during a domestic disturbance at the Pearl apartments on Harvey Road, 25 year old Macarthur Killen fired a gun into the air and he threw a rock that broke a bedroom window. One of six children in the apartment stepped on broken glass and was treated for their injury by firefighter E-M-T’s. Killen remains jailed as of August 29 is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $105,000 dollars.

Employees at Consolidated High School contacted College Station police last Friday after seeing a student with bruises and scratches. That led to the student’s mother being arrested on a charge of family violence assault causing injuries. The CSPD arrest report says 37 year old Helena Rogers admitted biting her daughter and striking her with the waffle maker four times until it broke. Officers also say the victim’s face was pushed into a wall and her sewn in wig was pulled out. Rogers is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond.