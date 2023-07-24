Local Arrests On Charges Of Placing A Tracking Device On A Vehicle And A Copper Theft From Homebuilding Sites

A College Station man is arrested on a charge of illegally placing a tracking device on a SUV belonging to his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend. Last Friday’s arrest of 37 year old Benito Padron-Lopez following a Bryan police investigation that began last April. That’s after the victim discovered that the source of Air Tag devices he had been receiving on his cell phone was a tracking device on his SUV’s gas tank. The victim also told investigators that another Air Tag was found his girlfriend’s car. Investigators received confirmation from Apple that Lopez owned the Air Tag that was found on the victim’s SUV. Lopez is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond on the misdemeanor charge.

Bryan police release on Saturday, the arrest report of a man taken to jail July 10 on a charge of stealing almost 27 hundred dollars of copper wiring from a homebuilding site. The BPD arrest report states the homebuilder reported the theft of 14 thousand dollars of copper from multiple locations. The homebuilder’s electrician identified what was stolen by showing investigators notes written by his employees on the wiring. The electrician also said there was an $1,800 dollar expense to remove the wiring that was cut from the home under construction and another $3,600 dollars in labor to replace the wiring that was stolen. 29 year old Henry Taylor III of Calvert was charged with felony theft with two or more prior convictions, evading arrest, and possession of a controlled substance. He is also being held on a parole violation. And he is awaiting trials on theft charges from last February and November of last year.