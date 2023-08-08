Local Arrests On Charges Of Child Abandonment And Injury To A Child

Bryan police responding to an apartment resident’s report of young children home alone results in the mother’s arrest and the involvement of child and protective services. According to BPD arrest reports, the resident woke up during the midnight hour on Sunday to loud noises and stomping in a neighboring apartment. The resident found a five year old and a two year old home alone. Officers found another five year old and they learned that their mother had been gone five hours. The mother, who appeared about 20 minutes after officers arrived, said she had driven her trash to a dumpster then talking to a neighbor. 26 year old Tiazia Taylor was arrested on three counts of child abandonment. Child and protective services released the children to a grandmother. Taylor remained in jail as of Tuesday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 dollars.

A College Station woman is arrested on a charge of choking a four year old with enough force to cause a raspy voice and a sore throat. That’s according to the Brazos County sheriff’s office arrest report where 39 year old Megan Brechbuhler was charged with injuring a child. The arrest report says the woman admitted choking the child for ten seconds. But there is no mention of why. Brechbuhler is out of jail after posting a $20,000 dollar bond.