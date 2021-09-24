Local Arrests On Charges Of Assaulting First Responders, Driving Without A License With 10 Prior Convictions, Armed Robbery, And Evading Arrest With A Baby In The Vehicle

Bryan police responding to what was reported as a fender bender in a restaurant parking lot Thursday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a 53 year old driver on multiple charges. Angela Grimes remained in jail Friday afternoon after her arrest for DWI, kicking a police officer, slapping a fire department medic student, child endangerment for having a two year old in a car seat that was not properly restrained, and municipal court warrants charging her with public intoxication and violating the city’s noise ordinance.

A Bryan man is arrested for driving without a valid license with ten prior convictions. 62 year old Elbert Myles was arrested following a traffic stop by Bryan police around 2:30 Friday morning because the vehicle registration expired three years ago. Myles, who remained in jail Friday afternoon, is also awaiting trial on charges of fleeing an officer and driving without a license last year, and two trials on traffic charges.

A Hearne man is arrested on an armed robbery charge of a Bryan restaurant Thursday night. According to the Bryan police arrest report, 43 year old John Allen Smith chased an employee of the Taqueria Poblana at Boonville and Briarcrest with a metal rod. Smith ran out of the store after being unable to unlock the cash drawer. Smith, who was found about five minutes after the robbery and about five blocks away, remained in jail Friday afternoon on that charge and a warrant from Walker County for DWI with three or more prior convictions.

Thanks to the WTAW listener sending a tweet Thursday reporting two constables and two sheriff’s deputies going red light and siren on Highway 6. There is a Brazos County sheriff’s office arrest report that the driver of a pickup was arrested for evading and child endangerment. A deputy was attempting to stop the truck because it had no front license plate and later failed to stay in his lane. During the pursuit, the driver contacted 9-1-1 and said he was headed to his bosses house off Westward Ho. 34 year old Joseph Alfonso Perez Jr. of Somerville surrendered after his one year old child was released to his mother. According to online jail records, Perez remained in jail Friday afternoon on the evading charge. The child endangerment charge has been dropped.