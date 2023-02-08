Local Arrests Includes A Jail Inmate’s Third Assault And A Woman Charged With Burglary And Interfering With Child Custody

A Brazos County jail inmate is arrested for assaulting a third person since returning to jail on January 24. A sheriff’s office arrest report states 27 year old Monteco Hill of Bryan struck another inmate in the face with enough force to cause the victim to fall to the floor and leave a bruise and swelling. Hill is also charged with assaulting two detention officers. One of the officers went to the hospital for treatment of head injuries. Hill, who returned to jail on a charge of violating probation after striking a school resource officer almost ten years ago, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $270,000 dollars.

A Bryan woman’s third time in jail in the last 13 months and 13th time in the last 15 years is on charges of breaking into a College Station apartment and interfering with child custody. According to arrest reports from College Station police, 31 year old Bronterra Nicholson took a four year old child from the child’s legal conservator in violation of a court order. A man who drove Nicholson to the apartment and blocked the conservator from pursuing Nicholson told police that they took the child to another family member’s house. The man was not arrested. Nicholson remains jailed as of February 8 in lieu of bonds totaling $87,000 dollars.