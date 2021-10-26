Local Arrests Follow Burnouts In A Parking Lot And A Vehicle That Didn’t Stop Behind The Sidewalk

Bryan police responding to another round of reckless driving in the parking lot at the south end of the Bryan Towne Center results in one arrest. The BPD arrest report describes the officer who responded noticing numerous vehicles engaging in reckless driving stunts near a large group of onlookers. The officer who stopped one pickup smelled burnt rubber from the tires. There were seven passengers in the truck…four in the bed and three in the cab. They and the driver were issued criminal trespass warnings. The driver, 19 year old Juan Arguello of Caldwell, is out of jail after posting bond following his arrest for reckless driving.

A College Station police patrol officer making a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop before the sidewalk while leaving a hotel parking lot Friday night, led to the arrests of two men on drugs and weapons charges. After the officer smelled marijuana coming out of the vehicle, a search inside the vehicle led to finding almost two pounds of marijuana, three ounces of ecstasy, and two semi automatic handguns, one which was reported stolen to CSPD. Both guns were loaded. 31 year old Gregory Charles Lewis of College Station and 31 year old Marquest Caldwell of Bryan are out of jail after posting bond. According to the arrest reports, the officer made the traffic stop due to the high foot and bicycle traffic outside the Manor Inn hotel on Texas south of Southwest Parkway.