Local Arrests After A Bryan Police Officer Sees Trash Thrown Out Of A Car And After Another College Station Police Officer Sees A Pickup Without Legal License Plates

A Bryan police officer in an unmarked vehicle sees trash being thrown out of a car. That led to following the car for seven blocks before the car pulled into a stranger’s driveway. A total of four officers wound up at that scene. Two passengers were arrested for possessing marijuana. One of the passengers, 18 year old Dakyren Hawkins of Fort Worth, is also accused of possessing what was described in the BPD arrest report as a machine gun containing 32 bullets. Hawkins was also arrested for possessing a drivers license, a debit card, and a gift card that were reported stolen from the Dallas suburb of Lewisville. And Hawkins was arrested on a warrant from Robertson County charging him with possessing marijuana. The arrest report does not say if anyone was charged with littering. Hawkins was released from the Brazos County jail after posting bonds totaling $48,000 dollars.

A Grimes County man who is known by several College Station police officers is arrested on traffic charges. The CSPD arrest report states during the past several weeks, 49 year old Robert Clack II of Shiro has been stopped multiple times for various traffic violations. Tuesday night, another CSPD officer spots Clack’s truck, which has illegal license plates that says “Private” and an inscription on the rear plate that says “No driver’s license or insurance required”. The truck also had no registration sticker and no insurance. During the traffic stop, Clack began to argue the legality of the stop. Clack was released from jail on bonds promising he will make future court appearances.