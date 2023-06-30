Livingston Man Arrested for Evading Law Enforcement in Stolen Truck

An 18 year-old and a 16 year-old were arrested Wednesday afternoon after attempting to evade a Brazos County constable in a stolen vehicle.

According to the arrest report, the driver pulled over when the constable initiated the traffic stop, but sped off when the officer exited his patrol vehicle. After a short pursuit, the driver, crashed into a dead end cul-de-sac and he and the passenger both ran from the scene.

Both were caught a short time later. The juvenile passenger was found with a backpack containing criminal instruments and a white ski mask.

The driver, 18 year-old Kaden Escobedo of Livingston, was arrested and charged with evading arrest, intent to use criminal instruments and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The 16 year-old passenger was taken to the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center.