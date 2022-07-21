Little Advances to World Championships 400m Hurdles Final

Story by Tyler Pounds, Athletics Communications

EUGENE, Ore. – Former Texas A&M track & field national champion Shamier Little advanced to the World Athletics Championships women’s 400m hurdles final, Wednesday night at Hayward Field.

Little, representing the United States, battled to a second-place finish in her heat at a season best time of 53.61. The placing earned an automatic qualifying spot to Friday’s final at 9:50 p.m. CT. The adidas professional will be joined by fellow Americans Sydney McLaughlin (52.17), Dalilah Muhammad (53.28) and Britton Wilson (53.72).

In the men’s 800m first round, defending world champion Donavan Brazier and All-American Brandon Miller failed to qualify to the semifinals. Brazier, battling an injury, finished sixth in the second heat at 1:46.72, while Miller placed fifth in heat four at 1:47.29.

American and Olympian Maggie Malone’s bid for a world title fell short after failing to advance past the qualification round of the women’s javelin. Malone registered her best toss at 177-9/54.19m, finishing 12th in section B and 22nd overall.

Jamaican and former Texas A&M national champion Charokee Young’s world championships run came to an end after placing fifth in the third heat of the women’s 400m semifinals at 51.41. The puma professional’s time registered as the 16th fastest.

Day seven action of the World Championships continues Thursday night as two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu runs in the first round of the women’s 800m at 7:10 p.m. CT, followed by Algerian Tahar Triki entering the men’s triple jump at 8:20 p.m. CT.

The meet is streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule. For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here.

Remaining World Athletics Championships Schedule

*All times listed are central*

Thursday, July 21

7:10 pm – Women’s 800m (Heats) – Athing Mu

8:20 pm – Men’s Triple Jump (Qualification) – Tahar Triki

Friday, July 22

7:05 pm – Men’s Pole Vault (Qualification) – Jacob Wooten

8:05 pm – Men’s 4x100m (Heats) – Emmanuel Yeboah

8:35 pm – Women’s 800m (Semi-Finals) – (Athing Mu)

9:50 pm – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Final) – (Shamier Little)

Saturday, July 23

11:50 am – Men’s Decathlon (Day 1) – Lindon Victor

2:00 pm – Women’s Long Jump (Qualification) – Deborah Acquah

7:10 pm – Women’s 4x400m (Heats)

7:40 pm – Men’s 4x400m (Heats)

8:00 pm – Men’s Triple Jump (Final) – (Tahar Triki)

9:50 pm – Men’s 4x100m (Final) – (Emmanuel Yeboah)

Sunday, July 24

11:35 am – Men’s Decathlon (Day 2) – Lindon Victor

7:25 pm – Men’s Pole Vault (Final) – (Jacob Wooten)

7:50 pm – Women’s Long Jump (Final) – (Deborah Acquah)

8:35 pm – Women’s 800m (Final) – (Athing Mu)

9:35 pm – Men’s 4x400m (Final)

9:50 pm – Women’s 4x400m (Final)