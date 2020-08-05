Lillard, Anthony help Blazers over Rockets, 110-102

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) _ Damian Lillard scored 21 points and Carmelo Anthony hit a big 3-pointer late to help the Portland Trail Blazers to a 110-102 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Blazers led by one before Lillard made one of two free throws. Anthony’s 3 then extended the lead to 107-102 when less than a minute to go. Anthony had 15 points and 11 rebounds. James Harden led Houston with 23 points and nine assists on a night he was slowed by foul trouble. Jeff Green added a season-high 22 points