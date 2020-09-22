Lightning knot Stanley Cup final with Stars

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) _ The Stanley Cup final is knotted at a game apiece after the Tampa Bay Lightning rediscovered their power-play touch.The Lightning scored three goals in a 3:53 span of the first period to beat the Dallas Stars, 3-2. Tampa Bay netted back-to-back power-play goals to go ahead for good and break a 1-for-18 skid with the man advantage. Brayden Point opened the scoring 11:23 into the contest, three minutes before Ondrej Palat made it 2-0. Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman set up both power-play goals. Kevin Shattenkirk provided the game-winner at the 15:16 mark of the opening period.Goals by Joe Pavelski and Mattias Janmark got Dallas within 3-2, but Andrei Vasilevskiy shut the door over the final 14 1/2 minutes to secure the victory for the Lightning.