Light Turnout For The First Two Days Of Early Voting In Brazos County

After two days of Brazos County’s early voter turnout for the May 7 election, where the entire state is voting on two proposed amendments to the state constitution, is two-tenths of one percent of the county’s 121,000 registered voters.

Elections administrator Trudy Hancock said 35 people voted Monday. One of Brazos County’s voting centers only had two voters.

On Tuesday, there were 209 voters.

Proposition one would lower the property tax rate for elderly and disabled homeowners.

And proposition two would increase the homestead exemption amount from $25,000 to $40,000 dollars.

Voters living in Brazos County’s emergency services district number four, which covers the northwest portion of the county, has a sales and use tax proposition which would pay for daytime shift firefighters, expand station bays, and purchase a new water pumper.

Early voting continues through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and next Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Early voting locations are the Brazos County elections office in downtown Bryan, Arena Hall and Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan, College Station Utilities meeting and training building, and Texas A&M’s memorial student center.

