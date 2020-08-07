Leonard’s 29 points lead Clippers past Mavericks, 126-111

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) _ Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers defeat the Dallas Mavericks 126-111. Paul George scored 24 points and Ivica Zubac added 24 points on 10-for-10 shooting and 15 rebounds for the Clippers, who strengthened their hold on the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings. Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points and Luka Doncic added 29 for Dallas, which fell to 1-3 in the restart. Doncic was coming off a monster game _ 34 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists against the Sacramento Kings.