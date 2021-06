Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points and Marcus Morris added 23 as the Los Angeles Clippers eliminated the Dallas Mavericks yesterday, 126-111 in Game 7 of their first round NBA playoff series.

Mavs superstar Luka Doncic had 46 points but, in the end, it just wasn’t enough.

Dallas still looking for its first playoff series victory since winning it all back in 2011.