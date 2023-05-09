Legends Events Center Preparing For Another All Star High School Basketball Event

Bryan city council members were told during their last meeting that another all star high school basketball event is coming to Legends Events Center.

Deputy city manager Hugh Walker reported girls teams will be playing May 19-21.

This follows more than 200 boys teams, each with an average of 10 players, along with their families, playing at Legends and other area gyms last month. Walker said that event drew the attention of 400 college coaches.

Click below for comments from Hugh Walker during the May 2, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.