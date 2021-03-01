Lee’s Home Run Clinches Softball’s Series Sweep Over Tulsa

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball completed its series sweep against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane with a 3-0 victory Sunday at Davis Diamond.

After five and a half scoreless innings, the Aggies compiled back-to-back walks to set the table for veteran Haley Lee to send her fifth homer over the rightfield wall.

The Golden Hurricane responded in the bottom of the seventh in a last-ditch effort. A two out single by Chenise Delce and walk to pinch hitter Rylee Keith put pressure on the Aggie defense. The rally came to an end after Sarah Briers popped up to shortstop Rylen Wiggins.

In the circle, Kelsey Broadus earned the start for the Aggies. The lefty scattered three hits while handing out four strikeouts in her 5.2 innings of work. Coming in on relief, Makinzy Herzog tossed 1.1 innings giving up only one hit, to cement her third win of the season. This is the fourth shutout of the year for the Texas A&M pitching staff.

KEY INNINGS

B6| Back-to-back walks to pinch hitter Morgan Smith and Ashlynn Walls landed two runners on. Rylen Wiggins reentered the game to run for Smith before Haley Lee took one over the rightfield wall. A&M 3, Tulsa 0

Top Offensive Players:

Haley Lee| 2-for-3, 3 RBI

Shaylee Ackerman| 1-for-3

Ashlynn Walls| 1-for-1

Pitching Breakdown:

Kelsey Broadus – 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 6 BB

Makinzy Herzog (3-1) – 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB