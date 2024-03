A murder investigation is underway following the discovery of a College Station man west of Lake Somerville.

A news release issued Tuesday (March 12) by the Lee County sheriff’s office identified the victim as 36 year old Carlos Greene.

The sheriff’s office announced the prior Tuesday (March 5) that Greene’s body was found at a home that investigators say he frequented.

Nothing has been released about what has been learned about what may have led to Greene’s death.