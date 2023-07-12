Lednicky Named to Preseason All-SEC Team

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball’s Logan Lednicky was named to the 2023 Preseason All-SEC Team, the league announced Wednesday.

During the conferences’ preseason voting, Lednicky was recognized by the league’s coaches as she was named to the Preseason All-SEC Team following a stellar freshman campaign. During her rookie season she amassed 387 total kills, 4.03 kills per set, 444.5 total points and 4.63 points per set. Lednicky’s season was cut short due to injury, however, through 25 matches she led the conference in total kills and total points, while ranking fourth in kills per set and points per set. Her debut season was noted by the league’s coaches, as she was named to both the All-SEC Team and SEC All-Freshman Team.

With new head coach Jamie Morrison at the helm, the Aggies look to hit the ground running in their 2023 campaign. Morrison brings an experienced staff with him to Aggieland, spearheaded by a pair of associate head coaches in Lindsey Gray-Walton, former head coach at Oklahoma, and Jen Woods, founder and longtime director of Houston Skyline Volleyball. The final piece of the puzzle was Morrison’s most recent addition, assistant coach Jeff Fiorenza, who joins the program from ACU.

A&M returns 58% of its offensive output through pins Lednicky and Caroline Meuth. The team also added All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Rookie Team middle blocker Morgan Perkins from Oklahoma. The sophomore recorded 155 kills in her opening campaign with a hitting percentage of .416, which ranked among the best in the country.

The Maroon & White have been projected to finish eighth in the conference standings by the league’s coaches, earning 63 points in the voting process.