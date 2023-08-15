Leander Man Appeals A Brazos County District Court Jury Criminal Conviction

A Brazos County district court jury takes one hour to find a Leander man guilty of online solicitation of a 15 year old girl.

58 year old Arnold Elkins was sentenced by the trial judge to six years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

The next day, Elkins was released from jail after posting a $100,000 dollar appeal bond.

Last week’s trial came nearly five years after Elkins was arrested.

According to the district attorney’s office, when Elkins arrived at a Bryan motel expecting to meet the girl, he was met by law enforcement.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Elkin’s arrest occurred on September 13, 2018, following two days of chatting online with what he thought was a 15 year old girl. Investigators with the Office of the Attorney General were conducting a proactive investigation online where they posed as underage children.

An investigator was contacted by Elkins on September 11, 2018 and the conversation quickly turned to a sexual nature. Throughout the conversation, Elkins spoke with the 15 year old girl about the sexual acts he would like to perform and made plans to drive to Bryan to meet her.

On September 13, 2018, Elkins drove from Leander to Bryan to meet the child, bringing with him items that were discussed in the chats. He stopped at a local motel to reserve a room prior to the meeting, as they discussed. When Elkins arrived at the meeting location, he was contacted by investigators and taken into custody.

Online Solicitation of a Minor is a third degree felony, punishable by two to ten years in prison. Elkins was also eligible to receive probation. Additionally, Elkins will be required to register as a sex offender.

Statement from assistant district attorneys Kara Comte and Brian Price: “The defendant made plans to prey on children in Brazos County. Thanks to the proactive work of investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, he was stopped before he ever had the chance.”