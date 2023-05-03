Leadership Transition At The Brazos County Extension Office Is Approved By County Commissioners

Brazos County commissioners approve a leadership change at the extension office during Tuesday’s meeting.

Chadd Caperton is taking over administrative duties for Skip Richter.

Caperton is in his second year as Brazos County extension’s agriculture agent after spending seven years in Madison County.

Richter, who will continue his position as Brazos County horticulture agent, also hosts radio gardening shows in College Station and Houston.

Click below to hear comments from Brazos County judge Duane Peters during the May 2, 2023 county commission meeting.