Leadership Transition Announced At The Biocorridor’s FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Facility

The largest employer in the Bryan/College Station’s biocorridor will be experiencing a leadership transition.

From the corporate headquarters at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, comes the retirement announcement of chief operating officer Gerry Farrell, effective December 1.

Taking over on an interim basis until next April is FUJIFILM’s chief financial officer. The permanent successor for the College Station and a facility in Massachusetts is the senior director at FUJIFILM’s corporate office.

Dr. Farrell led expansions of the local operation that according to the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, generated as of the end of 2022, 845 employees with a payroll of more than $64 million dollars and a property value of almost $150 million dollars.

News release from FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies:

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a world leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines, advanced therapies and oncolytic viruses today announced that the College Station, Texas and Watertown, Massachusetts site head Gerry Farrell will retire effective December 1, 2023. As part of the succession plan, Vincent Romeo, chief financial officer, has been named interim head for both sites until April 1, 2024, when Keita Hirabayashi, senior director, Corporate Office, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, will relocate to College Station and assume the role of site head for both the Texas and Massachusetts sites. Hirabayashi will oversee the Company’s advanced therapy manufacturing offering as part of the small-scale business unit.

“On behalf of the entire organization, we thank Gerry for his 22 years of dedicated service and contributions to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies,” said Lee Kingsbury, executive vice president and small-scale business unit lead, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. “Keita’s proven track record of strategic decision making has made him invaluable to Fujifilm’s growth. I have the greatest confidence that we will have a smooth leadership transition and we look forward to Keita leading the site during a period of significant expansion.”

As a seasoned business leader, Hirabayashi has played a key role in integrating new business entities into the Fujifilm Group. Most notably, in 2011 Hirabayashi spearheaded Fujifilm’s expansion into the Bio-CDMO industry with the acquisition of the company that is known today as FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. He has served with the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in the U.S. business as Corporate Liaison and member of the leadership team since 2011.

Hirabayashi’s tenure at Fujifilm began in 2002 at the Tokyo office as a project planning specialist where he showcased his strategic acumen and commitment to quality and excellence.

“I am honored to be appointed as the site head of our College Station and Watertown sites at this exciting time in the company’s evolution as we grow our advanced therapy manufacturing offering,” added Hirabayashi. “I am looking forward to working alongside our teams in both locations to strengthen and grow our offerings for antibodies and advanced therapies.”

“Working with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has been an incredible journey,” said Farrell. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with many talented and dedicated teams, and I am proud of what we have achieved together. I am confident in the company’s continued success.”

