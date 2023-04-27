Leadership Changes In Baylor Scott & White Health’s College Station Region

Baylor Scott & White Health (BSW) announces leadership changes in their College Station region.

Current president Jason Jennings is leaving after 12 years to become president of BSW’s north Texas west region. That includes Ft. Worth’s All Saints Medical Center.

Taking over as interim president of BSW’s College Station region is current chief operating officer Geoff Christian.

BSW’s chief medical officer for the College Station region, Dr. William Rayburn, is stepping down from that role after two decades to become chief medical officer of their medical center in Brenham.

Taking over June 19 as chief medical officer is Dr. Seth Sullivan, who has spent ten years in the region and was most recently division director of medicine. Sullivan is known to many as the Brazos County health authority and the primary spokesperson during the COVID pandemic.

News release from Baylor Scott & White Health:

Baylor Scott & White Health today announces regional and hospital leadership team appointments.

“We are proud to have a strong bench of talent across our organization and especially within the Brazos Valley,” said Steve Newton, chief delivery system operations officer, Baylor Scott & White. “From the recent opening of the expanded emergency department in Brenham to the innovative clinic and wellness center recently opened in College Station, we are proud to grow alongside — and continue investing in — this great community.”

• Seth Sullivan, MD, has been named chief medical officer. Dr. Sullivan has been a member of the medical staff for 10 years, most recently serving as division director of medicine. Dr. Sullivan attended medical school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, finished an internship at the Naval Medical Center San Diego, and completed residency and fellowship at Mayo Clinic. He holds a Master of Public Health from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame. He also served in progressive leadership roles in the medical corps of the U.S Navy.

• After more than two decades of leading the region’s medical team as regional chief medical officer, Bill Rayburn, MD, will continue his service as chief medical officer of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and as an active member of the medical staff. During his tenure, Dr. Rayburn helped grow the region from 19 physicians to 250 physicians and advanced practice providers across 40 specialties.

Dr. Sullivan will assume the regional chief medical officer role on June 19, working closely with Dr. Rayburn during the transition.

• After more than a decade serving as president of the Baylor Scott & White – College Station Region, Jason Jennings will return to his roots in North Texas to serve as president of Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth and the Baylor Scott & White Health – North Texas West Region. For the past 12 years, Jennings has led two hospitals while tripling the number of clinics, opening dozens of new service lines, guiding the region to achieve countless quality recognitions and helping deliver exceptional experiences to a growing community.

• Geoff Christian will serve as interim president of Baylor Scott & White – College Station Region. Christian joined the Baylor Scott & White team in 2010, serving first in Temple, where he worked in post-acute services before transitioning to serving as director of regional rehabilitation services in Waco. Christian joined the College Station Region in 2015 as vice president of hospital operations for Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station, providing executive leadership and oversight for day-to-day operations. He was named chief operating officer for the College Station Region in January 2020. He oversaw a $10 million expansion project that included an addition and renovation of 24 new hospital rooms. Christian was born and raised in Texas and attended Baylor University for undergraduate and graduate school, where he received a master’s in business administration with a focus in healthcare administration.

“These appointments further strengthen an exceptionally talented and dedicated team,” said Rob Watson, MD, chief clinical operations officer, Baylor Scott & White.

Walter Peters, MD, Baylor Scott & White’s chief medical officer, said “Baylor Scott & White continues to be committed to offering advanced, quality care within the Brazos Valley so that our neighbors and colleagues are ensured trusted care close to home.”