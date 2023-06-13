LaViolette Earns Invite from Team USA

Credit to Ben Rikard | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

CARY, N.C. – With a successful freshman campaign now under his belt, Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette has earned an invitation to the 2023 USA Baseball Collegiate Team Training Camp.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 56 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a four-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 25-28. USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after Training Camp that will represent the United States in friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12.

All four Training Camp games will be played at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

The series begins on June 25 at 2 p.m. CT, with three games following over the next three days. Game two will be on June 26 at 5 p.m. CT, game three on June 27 at 6 p.m. CT, and game four on June 28 at 5 p.m. CT.

“We are so very proud of Jace and he is more than deserving of this honor,” Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “There is no greater feeling outside of Omaha than representing your country on the field of play. Jace is an elite player but an even better teammate, son, and friend. He exemplifies every core value of being an Aggie.”

Should LaViolette earn a roster spot, he would be the 32nd player in Aggie history to earn a place on Team USA, dating back to 1977 when Mark Thurmond became the first. Aggies have been selected for the team on 33 separate occasions with Chad Allen earning a spot in both 1995 and 1996. A&M is one of only seven college programs in the country to have received at least 30 all-time selections to Team USA.

The slugger from Katy earned his invitation on the heels of a record-setting freshman season for the Aggies which has seen him already garner SEC All-Freshman and Freshman All-America honors.

He put together a .287/.414/.632 slash line in 2023, leading the Aggies in home runs (21), RBI (63) and stolen bases (18). He set the program’s freshman home run record with his 21 longballs and was just two steals away from becoming A&M’s second player ever with 20 homers and 20 steals in the same season.