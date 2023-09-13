Late Surge Helps Aggies Stay in Top Five at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team made up seven shots on the back nine of the second round at the ANNNIKA Intercollegiate on Tuesday and held a share of fifth with an 8-under 568 two-round score.

“We didn’t get off to a great start today, but we cleaned things up on the back nine to stay in it,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We compounded some mistakes on some early scoring opportunities. Fortunately, we turned it around and finished well. Jennie’s [Park] five-straight birdies was encouraging to see. When her putter gets hot, that’s what she can do. Hopefully that will carry over into tomorrow.”

Texas A&M (283-285—568) shot 3-under 285 on day two but counted 10 birdies on the back nine to stay within striking distance. South Carolina (-20), Wake Forest (-16), Oregon (-14), San Jose State (-12) and Texas (-8) rounded out the top five.

Zoe Slaughter (70-70-140) turned in the second 2-under 70 round of her tournament. The senior started out 2-over after five holes but nailed four birdies with nine pars to secure the under-par day. The Houston native was in a dead heat for 10th heading into the final day.

Jennie Park (72-70—142) also shot 2-under 70 and was tied for 15th after two rounds of play. Park started the day 3-over through six holes but rattled off five-straight birdies on Nos. 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 to capture the 2-under 70.

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio (74-70—144) was the third 2-under 70 round for the Aggies and tied for 30th. The No. 2 amateur in the world and preseason All-American was even-par heading into the final two holes, but promptly ended the day with two birdies to close out the round on a high note.

Adela Cernousek (72-75—147) shot 3-over 75 and tied for 44th, while Mia Nixon (69-76—145) fired a 4-over 76 and held a piece of 36th.

Team Standings

1 – South Carolina (-21)

2 – Wake Forest (-18)

3 – Oregon (-14)

4 – San Jose State (-10)

T5 – Texas A&M (-8)

T5 – Texas (-8)

7 – Florida State (-6)

8 – Duke (-3)

9 – Virginia (-1)

10 – Mississippi State (+2)

11 – Baylor (+10)

12 – Minnesota (+15)

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Overall T5 Texas A&M 283 (-5) 285 (-3) 568 (-8) T10 Zoe Slaughter 70 (-2) 70 (-2) 140 (-4) T15 Jennie Park 72 (E) 70 (-2) 142 (-2) T30 Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio 74 (+2) 70 (-2) 144 (E) T36 Mia Nixon 69 (-3) 76 (+4) 145 (+1) T44 Adela Cernousek 72 (E) 75 (+3) 147 (+3)