Last Week To Apply For College Station City Advisory Bodies

Friday (December 29) is the deadline for College Station residents to apply for a variety of committees, boards, and commissions.

On the city’s blog site, deputy city secretary Ian Whittenton invited those who are interested to review agendas of past meetings to get an idea of when groups meet and what they do.

Whittenton says in some cases, committee members need a specific skill set.

The College Station council is scheduled to make appointments to 12 different advisory bodies during their January regular meetings.

According to the city’s website, the following are open for applications: Aggieland Humane Society, Architectural Advisory Committee, Audit Committee, B/CS Library Committee, CBDG Public Service Agency Funding Review Committee, Construction Board of Adjustments And Appeals, Design Review Board, Historic Preservation Committee, Parks And Recreation Advisory Board, Planning and Zoning Commission, Spring Creek Local Government Corporation Board, and the Zoning Board of Adjustments.

Click HERE to be directed to the city of College Station’s webpage to apply for committees, boards, and commissions.

Click below to hear comments from Ian Whittenton during a visit with the city of College Station’s marketing coordinator Grace Hollowell.