Dominique Powell, Compete College Station’s Director of Sports, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about this Saturday’s Bike MS: Texas MS 150 race and College Station being chosen as the host city of the 2022 National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships.

Listen to “Large Sporting Events Come to College Station” on Spreaker.

News release from Compete College Station:

COLLEGE STATION – Compete College Station announced Wednesday that College Station has been selected by USA Track & Field as the host city for the 2022 National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships. The event will be Dec. 10, 2022, at the Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course.

“The opportunity to partner and showcase the Watts Cross Country course and our community with USATF nationally is something we’ve been looking forward to for many years,” said Compete College Station Sorts + Events Director Dominique Powell. “The event will bring in thousands of visitors in December and will provide an economic spark for our community. We hope these athletes and their families will enjoy College Station on and off the track for a few days.”

Compete College Station worked with Texas A&M University and Destination Bryan to secure the event. The three entities with work with many other local groups during the event’s planning and hosting stages.

“On behalf of Bryan, we’re extremely honored to be able to host the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country National Championships,” said Destination Bryan Executive Director John Friebele. “The strong partnership of Bryan, College Station, and Texas A&M has provided the opportunity to host this event. The partnership will make for a legendary experience found nowhere else in the country. We look forward to welcoming athletes, families, and spectators in December 2022 and showcasing the hospitality our area has become known for through the years.”