Lakers top Nuggets for 3-1 series lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) _ In one sense, the Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from a berth in the NBA Finals after taking a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets. In another sense, the Nuggets have the Lakers right where they want them.

Anthony Davis scored 34 points and LeBron James had 26 in the Lakers’ 114-108 victory over the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. Davis made his first six shots before another Laker made a basket.

James added nine rebounds and eight assists for Los Angeles, which had 12 offensive rebounds for a whopping 25-6 advantage in second-chance points. Jamal Murray had 32 points and eight assists, but Nikola Jokic battled foul trouble and finished with just 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Nuggets are in a familiar position down 3-1 heading into Game 5 on Saturday. They were in identical situations in the first two rounds, only to storm back to beat the Jazz and Clippers.