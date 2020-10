By TIM REYNOLDS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) _ Anthony Davis punched his chest in celebration. LeBron James let out a huge scream. The Los Angeles Lakers are on the cusp of what they want most. Davis’ 3-pointer with 39.5 seconds left was the backbreaker, James finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and the Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night. The Lakers lead the best-of-seven 3-1, and can win the title when the series resumes Friday.