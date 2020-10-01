Lakers crush Heat in Game 1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) _ The Miami Heat had another fourth-quarter comeback in them during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but it came after the Los Angeles Lakers emptied their bench.

The Lakers have the edge in the series after dominating the second and third periods of a 116-98 win over the Heat. Los Angeles outscored Miami 62-39 in those two periods to take a 28-point lead into the fourth.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis led all scorers with 34 points while grabbing nine rebounds. LeBron James fell one assist shy of a triple-double, delivering 25 points and 13 boards.

The Heat lost point guard Goran Dragic (DRAH’-gihch) at halftime to a left foot injury. Miami also saw All-Star center Bam Adebayo (ad-eh-BY’-oh) leave in the third quarter with a strained left shoulder.

Jimmy Butler had a team-high 23 points for the Heat, who will try to bounce back in Game 2 on Friday. Butler turned his left ankle on a drive to the basket just before halftime.