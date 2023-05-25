Lake Bryan Welcomes 18,000 New Residents

There are 18,000 new guests at Lake Bryan.

Meagan Brown at BTU (Bryan Texas Utilities), which owns Lake Bryan, says Texas Parks and Wildlife stocked the lake this week with 18,000 fingerling Lone Star bass.

The bass joins several other species that includes crappie, catfish, and a few tilapia and redfish.

The fish stocking precedes the Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to summer.

Brown reminds visitors that there is a second gate that will allow visitors to go to the restaurant without paying an entry fee.

And a check of the Lake Bryan website showed all camping spaces have been reserved for Friday through next Monday.

Camping reservations can be made online, along with renting kayaks and paddleboards.

Click below to hear comments from Meagan Brown, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Lake Bryan welcomes 18,000 new visitors” on Spreaker.