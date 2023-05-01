La Jefa Finalists for Medallas de Cortez

Bryan Broadcasting’s Spanish-language radio station, La Jefa 102.7FM, is a finalist for three Medallas de Cortez awards.

The awards are named in honor of Raoul Cortez, who founded the first Spanish-language radio station in the United States, KCOR/San Antonio, in 1946.

Maria Martinez is a finalist for Marketer of the Year.

Martha Mendoza is a finalist for Sales Person of the Year.

Ben Downs is a finalist for General or Market Manager of the Year.

The winners will be announced at the Hispanic Radio Conference, June 14-15 in Miami.