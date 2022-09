NEW YORK – Aussie Nick Kyrgios saw his strong run at the U.S. Open come to an end yesterday, falling to Karen Khachanov (5-7, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4) in the men’s quarterfinals.

American CoCo Gauff was also eliminated, dropping straight sets to Caroline Garcia (4-6, 3-6) in the women’s quarters.