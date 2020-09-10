Kiner-Falefa gets 4 hits, leads Rangers over Angels 7-3

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa has a 12-game hitting streak after matching his career high with four hits in a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Nick Solak drove in two runs for Texas, which has consecutive wins for only the third time this season. The Rangers had lost six in a row and 18 of 21 before winning the series opener. Los Angeles had won a season-best five in a row before getting to Texas. Angels starter Julio Teheran was the loser. John King, the third of seven Texas pitchers, got his first big league victory.