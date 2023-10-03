Kick Time Announced for Tennessee Game

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game at Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 14 is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m., the SEC announced Monday. The game will air on CBS.

It marks the fifth meeting all-time with the Volunteers and third since Texas A&M joined the SEC. The Maroon & White have won the previous two meetings, including a 34-13 victory in Knoxville on Dec. 19, 2020.

The Aggies host No. 11 Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, while Tennessee has a bye week.